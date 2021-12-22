Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 101.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.11% of Meritage Homes worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTH opened at $113.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

