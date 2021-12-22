Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,756 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Bank of America by 58.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after buying an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Bank of America by 9.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in Bank of America by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after buying an additional 124,289 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $6,744,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $361.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.