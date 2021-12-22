Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gentex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

