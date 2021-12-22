Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Unilever by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,961,000 after purchasing an additional 917,592 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,822,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,439,000 after purchasing an additional 410,135 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

