Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.05% of RLI worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RLI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,775,000 after buying an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,507,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,981,000 after buying an additional 170,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after buying an additional 75,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RLI by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 348,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.17. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. RLI’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

