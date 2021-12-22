Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONY. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

SONY opened at $120.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.