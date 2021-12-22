Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after buying an additional 909,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after buying an additional 425,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $167.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

