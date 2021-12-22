Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,849,000 after acquiring an additional 221,980 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,013,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,751,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $216.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.92. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $171.48 and a 1 year high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

