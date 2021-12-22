Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $96,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 62.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $124,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $201.92 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.43 and a 12 month high of $209.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

