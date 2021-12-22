Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 149,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 84,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $92.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

