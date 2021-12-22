Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,824 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lowered Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.