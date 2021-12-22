Whittier Trust Co. Sells 529 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP opened at $242.22 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

