Widercoin (WDR) Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $44,460.04 and $22,795.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00057660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.30 or 0.08146661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,525.51 or 0.99997664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00073627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

