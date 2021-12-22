Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.32

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and traded as low as $7.07. Wienerberger shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 1,389 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

Wienerberger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.