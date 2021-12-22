William Blair Lowers Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Market Perform

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Allakos from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.76.

Shares of ALLK opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.77. Allakos has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.07.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Allakos will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,164,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Allakos in the third quarter worth $102,046,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos in the third quarter valued at $92,063,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos in the third quarter valued at $65,681,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

