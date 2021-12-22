William Blair Weighs in on ABM Industries Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ABM Industries in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ABM stock opened at $40.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after acquiring an additional 343,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,251,000 after acquiring an additional 800,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,146,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,654,000 after acquiring an additional 64,669 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,516,000 after acquiring an additional 275,424 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

