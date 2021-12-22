Wing Finance (WING) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.29 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.69 or 0.08126301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,843.38 or 0.99986625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00073589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002673 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

