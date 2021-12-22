Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

WIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Wipro alerts:

NYSE WIT opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.64. Wipro has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 489.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.