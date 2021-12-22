WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Trading 0.9% Higher

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.46 and last traded at $79.46. 51,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 110,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.76.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.33.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEDJ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $332,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.