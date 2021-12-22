WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.36

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.36 and traded as low as $48.50. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 10,863 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 78.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 68,100.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 18.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

