Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Gap Up to $27.60

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.60, but opened at $28.65. Wolverine World Wide shares last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 258 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -35.71%.

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $710,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,573,000 after buying an additional 380,264 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,884,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,675,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,598,000 after buying an additional 394,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,083,000 after buying an additional 102,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after buying an additional 1,364,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

