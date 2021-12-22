Wolves of Wall Street Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $989.00 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $315,266.46 and $989.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for approximately $49.48 or 0.00101921 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

