Wootrade Market Cap Hits $356.96 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Wootrade has a total market cap of $356.96 million and $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wootrade has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wootrade coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wootrade Coin Profile

WOO is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . The official website for Wootrade is woo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Wootrade Coin Trading

