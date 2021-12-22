Wootrade (WOO) Hits Market Cap of $356.96 Million

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Wootrade has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Wootrade coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular exchanges. Wootrade has a total market capitalization of $356.96 million and approximately $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006771 BTC.

About Wootrade

WOO is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

