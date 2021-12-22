Workiva (NYSE:WK) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Workiva (NYSE:WK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Workiva stock opened at $134.67 on Wednesday. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.76 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.44.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $90,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $2,491,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,023,500 shares of company stock worth $154,600,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 59.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

