World Token (WORLD) Trading Down 3% Over Last Week

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. World Token has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $54,822.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About World Token

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

