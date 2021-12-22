Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Trading Up 2.6%

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. Approximately 198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.