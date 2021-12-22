WOWswap (WOW) Achieves Market Cap of $4.83 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, WOWswap has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for $10.08 or 0.00020742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $70,695.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00057980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.52 or 0.08155200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,616.06 or 1.00055932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00073772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00050390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002685 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

