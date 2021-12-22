Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $48,117.12 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $48,117.12 or 0.99029067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $12.46 billion and approximately $212.57 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00057345 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00032094 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $710.88 or 0.01463059 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 258,940 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

