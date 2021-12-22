Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $535.75

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.88 billion and approximately $751.00 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $535.75 or 0.01104032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00057660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.30 or 0.08146661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,525.51 or 0.99997664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00073627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,380,083 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

