Xend Finance (XEND) Market Cap Tops $3.34 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $542,218.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00057660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.30 or 0.08146661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,525.51 or 0.99997664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00073627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002695 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

