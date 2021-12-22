XMON (XMON) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. XMON has a market cap of $38.60 million and $814,454.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XMON has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can now be bought for about $25,819.95 or 0.53183277 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00055870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.10 or 0.08130140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,586.21 or 1.00076627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00073055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.