XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Shares Up 1.2%

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.92 and last traded at $67.92. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.10.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of XP Power in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get XP Power alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67.

XP Power Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and provision of power supply solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Asia. The company was founded by James Edwards Peters in November 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.