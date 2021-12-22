Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) & SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Financial Comparison

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xponential Fitness and SeaWorld Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment $431.78 million 11.74 -$312.32 million $1.72 38.14

Xponential Fitness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Xponential Fitness and SeaWorld Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 8 1 3.11 SeaWorld Entertainment 0 2 7 0 2.78

Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus target price of $23.56, suggesting a potential upside of 22.72%. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus target price of $71.11, suggesting a potential upside of 8.40%. Given Xponential Fitness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and SeaWorld Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment 10.84% -284.45% 6.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

