YENTEN (YTN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $129.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $101,451.73 and $129.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

