Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce $190.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.30 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $122.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $646.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $646.80 million to $647.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $765.00 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $805.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $394,106.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

