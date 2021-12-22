Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $236.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.64. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

