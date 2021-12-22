Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of EPRT opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

