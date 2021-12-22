Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.38 Million

Brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to announce sales of $354.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $351.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $356.50 million. Zumiez posted sales of $331.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUMZ opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.69.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

