Zacks: Analysts Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $502.75 Million

Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce sales of $502.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $504.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $501.35 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $521.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

AEL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE:AEL opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $38.43.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

