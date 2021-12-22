Zacks: Analysts Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $461.40 Million

Brokerages expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to announce $461.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.51 million and the highest is $473.59 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $440.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

