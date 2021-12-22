Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CVCY opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $790,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 31.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 73.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

