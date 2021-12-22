Zacks: Analysts Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to announce sales of $56.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $56.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $225.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $228.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $224.90 million, with estimates ranging from $222.80 million to $227.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of LKFN opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

