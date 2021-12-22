Zacks: Analysts Expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 833.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

In related news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Chandler bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,417,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 593,955 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 41.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 618,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 180,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 212.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 165,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,498,000 after buying an additional 156,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 23.7% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 648,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 124,109 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. Matrix Service has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $184.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

