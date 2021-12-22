Zacks: Analysts Expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Phunware reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 248.37%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHUN. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phunware from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ PHUN opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 13.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Phunware in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phunware by 81.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

