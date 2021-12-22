Zacks: Analysts Expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. United States Cellular reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.51. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.