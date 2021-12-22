Zacks: Analysts Expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.74 Million

Brokerages expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to post sales of $143.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.12 million and the highest is $147.36 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $130.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $568.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $566.91 million to $570.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $593.69 million, with estimates ranging from $591.83 million to $595.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

World Acceptance stock opened at $254.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.21. World Acceptance has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $261.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.61 and its 200 day moving average is $193.53.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.49, for a total value of $161,177.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total value of $47,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,286 shares of company stock worth $3,235,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in World Acceptance by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in World Acceptance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in World Acceptance by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.