Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.11). Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

CLBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Caladrius Biosciences news, Director Steven S. Myers acquired 33,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $30,068.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 184,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

