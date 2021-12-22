Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

CWCO stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth $14,071,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 371,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 43,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

