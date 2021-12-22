Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

FFIN opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,607,000 after buying an additional 194,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,323,000 after purchasing an additional 691,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,573,000 after purchasing an additional 275,735 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,100,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,147,000 after purchasing an additional 67,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

